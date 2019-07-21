wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 7.20.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday night with a Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin main event. The results were, per Fightful:
– Ricochet def. Cesaro
– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ
– The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders
– Titus O’Neil def. EC3
– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
– Cedric Alexander def. Mojo Rawley
– Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley
– Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan
– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
#SethRollins #BeckyLynch #WWEWildwood
📷: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/4dhA5bt7ml
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) July 21, 2019
#WWEWildwood Awsome house show tonight! pic.twitter.com/1aCtA9TyJB
— ChadZeigler3802 (@zeigler3802) July 21, 2019
.@HeymanHustle may want to relay this message to his client! @WWERollins is ready to #BurnItDown at #SummerSlam and reclaim the Universal Championship! #WWEWildwood pic.twitter.com/WAMcgWWypt
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2019
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins work together to send Baron Corbin crashing through a table #WWEWildwood pic.twitter.com/pULvilMx4k
— Sleepy B (@SillyRoboZombie) July 21, 2019
