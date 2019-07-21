WWE Raw Live Results 7.20.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday night with a Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin main event. The results were, per Fightful:

– Ricochet def. Cesaro

– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ

– The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders

– Titus O’Neil def. EC3

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

– Cedric Alexander def. Mojo Rawley

– Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley

– Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan

– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin