WWE Raw Live Results 7.21.19: AJ Styles Faces Cesaro and Ricochet, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night, featuring AJ Styles vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet and more. The results are, per Fightful:

* WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat: AJ Styles (c) def. Cesaro and Ricochet

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c)

* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and The Usos def. The Revival and The Viking Raiders

* Titus O’Neil def. EC3

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

* Cedric Alexander & No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley & Robert Roode

* Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley & Robert Roode

* Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin