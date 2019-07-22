wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 7.21.19: AJ Styles Faces Cesaro and Ricochet, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night, featuring AJ Styles vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet and more. The results are, per Fightful:
* WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat: AJ Styles (c) def. Cesaro and Ricochet
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c)
* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and The Usos def. The Revival and The Viking Raiders
* Titus O’Neil def. EC3
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
* Cedric Alexander & No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley & Robert Roode
* Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley & Robert Roode
* Naomi & Natalya def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
