WWE Raw Live Results 7.27.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in Street Fight, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, headlined by a Street Fight between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin. The results were, per Fightful:

* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Matt Hardy

* Lucha House Party & No Way Jose def. EC3, Mojo Rawley, Eric Young, Robert Roode

* Braun Strowman def. Cesaro

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

* Drew McIntyre def. Cedric Alexander

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin