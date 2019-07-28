wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 7.27.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in Street Fight, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, headlined by a Street Fight between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin. The results were, per Fightful:
* WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Matt Hardy
* Lucha House Party & No Way Jose def. EC3, Mojo Rawley, Eric Young, Robert Roode
* Braun Strowman def. Cesaro
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
* Drew McIntyre def. Cedric Alexander
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
