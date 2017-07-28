wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 7.28.17: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, More
July 28, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Wrestling Inc
* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over Heath Slater & Rhyno.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Akira Tozawa.
* Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Curt Hawkins.
* Bray Wyatt defeated Kalisto.
* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson.
* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by DQ.