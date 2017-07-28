 

WWE Raw Live Results 7.28.17: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, More

July 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over Heath Slater & Rhyno.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Akira Tozawa.

* Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Curt Hawkins.

* Bray Wyatt defeated Kalisto.

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson.

* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by DQ.

