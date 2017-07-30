WWE Raw Live Results 7.29.17: Reigns Battles Strowman, More

– Here are the results from WWE’s Raw house show per PWInsider. The show took place in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth beat Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Goldust and Curt Hawkins.

Neville beat Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

Finn Balor beat Elias Samson.

Big Cass beat Enzo Amore.

Sheamus and Cesaro beat Heath Slater and Rhyno to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins beat The Miztourage.

Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

Bray Wyatt beat Apollo Crews.

Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman by DQ.