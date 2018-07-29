WWE Raw Live Results 7.29.18: Alexa Bliss Battles Ember Moon and Natalya, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida, featuring a Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya Triple Threat match and more. Results are below, per PWInsider:

Before the show, they had a 10-Bell Salute for Nikolai Volkoff.

In the opener, Curt Hawkins has now lost 212 in a row, losing the fall in a 6-Man tag as he and the Ascension lost to Titus Worldwide and No Way Jose.

They did the bit where Bobby Lashley interrupts Elias’ concert, and delivering the delayed vertical suplex.

Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan.

Bray Wyatt def. Kevin Owens

After the intermission, the Authors of Pain def. Zack Ryder & Chad Gable

Alexa Bliss def. Natalya and Ember Moon in a triple threat match to retain the RAW Womens Championship.

In the 6-Man Tag Team Main Event, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor def. Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Baron Corbin.