wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 7.7.19: Seth Rollins Battles Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Sunday from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
#TheMan has returned to #WilkesBarre #Beckylynch #WWEWilkesBarre #WWE #WWELive #SummerSlamHeatwaveTour pic.twitter.com/K8r6uT89TA
— Mohegan Sun Arena PA (@MoSunArenaPA) July 8, 2019
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival vs. The Usos goes to a no contest.
* Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, & The Usos def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders
* WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) def. AJ Styles and Cesaro
* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & EC3 def. The Lucha House Party
* Natalya & Naomi def. Sarah Logan & Tamina
* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin
BIG. BREAKFAST. SZN. #WWEWilkesBarre pic.twitter.com/ZjmxEnaTj1
— Jack Crosby (@JackCrosby1423) July 8, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins #brollins #WWEWilkesBarre pic.twitter.com/cMnrBFz4mB
— Ian Marshall (@IanMarshall6) July 8, 2019
Tonight at #WWEWilkesBarre, @WWERollins had a message for @AndradeCienWWE and @Zelina_VegaWWE before him and @BeckyLynchWWE face them in the main event tomorrow night on #RAW pic.twitter.com/jy2UEDXHb0
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2019
