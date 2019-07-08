WWE Raw Live Results 7.7.19: Seth Rollins Battles Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Sunday from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival vs. The Usos goes to a no contest.

* Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, & The Usos def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders

* WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) def. AJ Styles and Cesaro

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & EC3 def. The Lucha House Party

* Natalya & Naomi def. Sarah Logan & Tamina

* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin