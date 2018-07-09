WWE Raw Live Results 7.8.18: Ziggler Battles Balor and Rollins, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday night, headlined by a six-man tag team match. The results are below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Titus Worldwide and the B-Team when Hardy pinned Titus with a Twist of Fate.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander pinned Buddy Murphy with the Lumbar Check.

* Bobby Roode pinned Mojo Rawley with the Glorious DDT.

* Ronda Rousey & Bayley & Ember Moon & Nia Jax & Natalya defeated WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Alicia Fox & Sarah Logan when Rousey forced James to tap out to an armbar.

* Lucha House Party defeated Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher & Brian Kendrick

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins when Ziggler placed his feet on the ropes while rolling up Rollins.

* Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin & Kevin Owens & Elias when Reigns nailed Owens with a spear.