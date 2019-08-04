WWE Raw Live Results 8.3.19: Braun Strowman Takes on Sami Zayn, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Saturday night in Toledo, Ohio with a Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn match and more. The results were, per Fightful:

– WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Ricochet

– Dana Brooke def. Sarah Logan

– Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Chad Gable)

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans

– No Way Jose def. Robert Roode

– Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin