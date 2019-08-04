wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 8.3.19: Braun Strowman Takes on Sami Zayn, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Saturday night in Toledo, Ohio with a Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn match and more. The results were, per Fightful:
– WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Ricochet
goat 🤩 @KingRicochet #WWEToledo pic.twitter.com/4sU9nPGYly
— nate dell (@dellnate28) August 4, 2019
– Dana Brooke def. Sarah Logan
– Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Chad Gable)
#WWEToledo what an experience!!! @WWE @MajorWFPod @ZackRyder @TheCurtHawkins pic.twitter.com/3MjzJ8M7Tg
— #RuthlessAggressionRyan W. (@rwolf1984) August 4, 2019
– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans
Lacey tries to help but the Man comes to stop her. #WWE #WWEToledo #RAW pic.twitter.com/3RTGNIIWPC
— Jacob Bright (@JWADE24) August 4, 2019
– No Way Jose def. Robert Roode
– Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn
@SamiZayn trying to get out of his match with @BraunStrowman last night in #WWEToledo pic.twitter.com/jsNylgzZAJ
— Terry Helle (@terryhelle) August 4, 2019
– Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
Just a few of my best pics from #WWEToledo tonight…@WWE@WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE@BraunStrowman@KingRicochet @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/l237wUiBP1
— Josh Bowman (@JoshBowmanRadio) August 4, 2019
