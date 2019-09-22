wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 9.21.19: Seth Rollins Battles The Fiend, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday night featuring Seth Rollins in the main event against Bray Wyatt. The results were, per Fightful:
* Ricochet defeated Cesaro
Fantastic match between @WWECesaro & @KingRicochet at #WWEEdmonton! @RogersPlace pic.twitter.com/21nrSA0saR
— Dustyn DeVos (@dusty588) September 22, 2019
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina
* Three-Way Tag Match: The OC defeated The Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party
#TheOC and their biggest fan? 🤔 #WWEEdmonton @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/ZKv6prTgYv
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2019
* Braun Strowman defeated Robert Roode
* RAW Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks by disqualification
No words needed when #TheMan comes around! #WWEEdmonton @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/NH8FGx6Sx0
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2019
Becky’s entrance @ #WWEEdmonton pic.twitter.com/WiDtM6QCWn
— 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) September 22, 2019
* Cedric Alexander defeated Mojo Rawley
* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans
@LaceyEvansWWE vs Alberta’s own @NatbyNature at #WWEEdmonton @RogersPlace pic.twitter.com/uJ6Zcu30Gv
— Dustyn DeVos (@dusty588) September 22, 2019
* Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins defeated The Fiend by disqualification
Yowie Wowie last night was fun! #WWEEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ok4u0YhHSs
— Andrew-Idiot Cooker of things (@ajdmah88) September 22, 2019
@WWERollins vs #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt at #WWEEdmonton @RogersPlace! pic.twitter.com/4xos71QLhJ
— Dustyn DeVos (@dusty588) September 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore and Don Callis on the Importance of Impact Coming to AXS, Reaction Backstage
- UPDATED: Matt Riddle Comments on Goldberg/Dolph Ziggler Altercation Video
- Young Bucks Comment On NXT, Believe Full Sail Crowd Might Get Tired
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage