WWE Raw Live Results 9.21.19: Seth Rollins Battles The Fiend, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday night featuring Seth Rollins in the main event against Bray Wyatt. The results were, per Fightful:

* Ricochet defeated Cesaro

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina

* Three-Way Tag Match: The OC defeated The Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party

* Braun Strowman defeated Robert Roode

* RAW Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks by disqualification

* Cedric Alexander defeated Mojo Rawley

* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans

* Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins defeated The Fiend by disqualification