WWE Raw Live Results 9.29.19: Seth Rollins Battles Bray Wyatt, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Tuscon, Arizona on Sunday with a Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

Very light house, maybe half full.

* Ricochet defeated Cesaro. Ricochet was beat down by O.C. after the match, which led to…

* Viking Raiders defeated The O.C.

* Lucha House Party, Sin Cara, and Titus O’Neill (who donned a mask at one point) defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, EC3, and Eric Young.

* King Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander.

* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans via Sharpshooter.

* Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan in a Street Fight. Luke Harper made an appearance.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks via submission.

* Braun Strowman defeated WWE United States Champion AJ Styles via DQ after an O.C. run in, the Viking Raiders came in for backup.

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated the Fiend via DQ after the Fiend refused to release the mandible claw in the corner. Seth hit multiple curbstomps after the match, but the show closed with the Fiend mauling Seth with the mandible claw.

Notes:

The Fiend mask was the clear big seller at the merch table. There were several video packages featuring Bray throughout the night, and they all got a reaction. Also, there were a lot of “yowee wowee” chants.

Natalya got an excellent pop and the reaction to her victory was very strong.

The crowd was small, but very enthusiastic.

Roman Reigns was very over, as was Braun.

Overall, this was a very fun and entertaining show. House shows are much more entertaining than tv tapings, in my opinion.