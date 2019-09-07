WWE Raw Live Results 9.6.19: Seth Rollins Battles Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada on Friday night, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Ricochet defeated Cesaro.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Robert Roode.

* The Revival defeated The OC and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Triple threat Match).

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans (RAW Women’s Championship Match).

* Titus O’Neil defeated Mojo Rawley.

* Women Tag Team Champions Alex Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Natalya and Dana Brooke.

* Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin (Saint Joan Street Fight).