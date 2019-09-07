wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 9.6.19: Seth Rollins Battles Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada on Friday night, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Ricochet defeated Cesaro.
* Cedric Alexander defeated Robert Roode.
* The Revival defeated The OC and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Triple threat Match).
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans (RAW Women’s Championship Match).
* Titus O’Neil defeated Mojo Rawley.
* Women Tag Team Champions Alex Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Natalya and Dana Brooke.
* Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin (Saint Joan Street Fight).
Agreed https://t.co/yy358ADsnf
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) September 7, 2019
#WWESaintJohn Candid from jecrtr on Instagram #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/06t1HKDOHm
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) September 7, 2019
