wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results: Braun Strowman Battles Elias, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Friday night, with Braun Strowman battling Elias among the featured matches. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Braun Strowman defeated Elias.
* Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.
* Asuka defeated Sonya Deville.
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins.
* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley. Bliss and Mickie James attacked Bayley after the match until Nia Jax made the save.
* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt.
* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro retained over Apollo and Titus O’Neil.
* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.