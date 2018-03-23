WWE Raw Live Results: Braun Strowman Battles Elias, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Friday night, with Braun Strowman battling Elias among the featured matches. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias.

* Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

* Asuka defeated Sonya Deville.

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins.

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley. Bliss and Mickie James attacked Bayley after the match until Nia Jax made the save.

* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro retained over Apollo and Titus O’Neil.

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.