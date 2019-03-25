wrestling / News

WWE Raw Live Results 3.24.19: Drew McIntyre Battles Dean Ambrose, More

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Sunday night from Amherst, Massachusetts. The results were, per Fightful:

* Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose

* No Way Jose def. EC3

– Segment with Finn Balor and Elias.

* Apollo Crews def. Harper

* Natalya def. Alexa Bliss via DQ. Lacey Evans interfered in the match.

* Nikki Cross & Natalya def. Alexa Bliss & Lacey Evans

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) def. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan)

* Mojo Rawley & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) def. Titus O’Neil, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

* RAW Tag Team Championships
The Revival (c) def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

* No-DQ Match
Braun Strowman def. Baron Corbin

