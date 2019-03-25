wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 3.24.19: Drew McIntyre Battles Dean Ambrose, More
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Sunday night from Amherst, Massachusetts. The results were, per Fightful:
* Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose
* No Way Jose def. EC3
– Segment with Finn Balor and Elias.
* Apollo Crews def. Harper
* Natalya def. Alexa Bliss via DQ. Lacey Evans interfered in the match.
* Nikki Cross & Natalya def. Alexa Bliss & Lacey Evans
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) def. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan)
* Mojo Rawley & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) def. Titus O’Neil, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
* RAW Tag Team Championships
The Revival (c) def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
* No-DQ Match
Braun Strowman def. Baron Corbin
