WWE Raw Draws Lowest Ratings In Show’s History, Viewership Holds Steady

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which brought in 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network. That’s slightly up from the 1.582 million viewers for the previous episode, but it’s also the sixth-lowest viewership ever for the series.

However, the biggest story is that in the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.39 rating with around 510,000 viewers, which is likely the lowest rating on record in the show’s 28-year history.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw ranked No. 7 on cable on Monday.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills led the way with 12.528 million viewers and a 4.06 rating in the key demo, while the MLB playoff game on FS1 also added to the competition by finishing with 3.540 million viewers and a 0.79 rating.