WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful Select reports that the following producers oversaw last night’s episode of WWE Raw, which was the go-home edition of Raw before this weekend’s WrestleMania 40. WWE Main Event was also taped last night:

* For WWE Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Natalya vs. Chelsea Green.

* Also on Main Event, Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Jinder Mahal.

* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline promo that took place on WWE Raw.

* The Judgment Day vs. The New Day and DIY was reportedly produced by The Judgment Day members.

* Shawn Daivari produced Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

* Jason Jordan was the producer on Ricochet vs. Ivar.

* Molly Holly and Jason Jordan produced Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley’s segment.

* Petey Williams produced Damage CTRL vs. Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa match.