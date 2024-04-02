wrestling / News
WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week
– Fightful Select reports that the following producers oversaw last night’s episode of WWE Raw, which was the go-home edition of Raw before this weekend’s WrestleMania 40. WWE Main Event was also taped last night:
* For WWE Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Natalya vs. Chelsea Green.
* Also on Main Event, Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Jinder Mahal.
* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline promo that took place on WWE Raw.
* The Judgment Day vs. The New Day and DIY was reportedly produced by The Judgment Day members.
* Shawn Daivari produced Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
* Jason Jordan was the producer on Ricochet vs. Ivar.
* Molly Holly and Jason Jordan produced Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley’s segment.
* Petey Williams produced Damage CTRL vs. Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.
* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa match.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says WWE Is Protecting Him Against Himself In Recovery From Surgery
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It
- Ted DiBiase Details WWE Royal Rumble Payoffs, Never Had Problems With Nasty Boyz
- Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos