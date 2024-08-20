WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings;

* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment with Randy Orton.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne match.

* Jason Jordan produced Maxxine DUpri vs. Ivy Nile.

* Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly were the producers for the six-man tag team bout featuring The New Day and Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament.

* Jamie Noble produced The Miz vs. Bronson Reed.

* Adam Pearce was produced for the Judgment Day segment that also had the Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley).

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Isla Dawn and Alba Fire vs. Pure Fusion Collective and Damage CTRL.

* Michael Hayes also produced the main event on WWE Raw featuring Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* On WWE Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Lola Vice.

* Also on Main Event, Dykstra produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Dante Chen.