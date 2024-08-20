wrestling / News
WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week
– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings;
* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment with Randy Orton.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne match.
* Jason Jordan produced Maxxine DUpri vs. Ivy Nile.
* Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly were the producers for the six-man tag team bout featuring The New Day and Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament.
* Jamie Noble produced The Miz vs. Bronson Reed.
* Adam Pearce was produced for the Judgment Day segment that also had the Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley).
* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Isla Dawn and Alba Fire vs. Pure Fusion Collective and Damage CTRL.
* Michael Hayes also produced the main event on WWE Raw featuring Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
* On WWE Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Lola Vice.
* Also on Main Event, Dykstra produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Dante Chen.