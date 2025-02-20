WWE Raw and Main Event Producers, Dark Match Note

– Fightful Select has details on the producers internally listed for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings:

* On Main Event, Molly Holly produced Alpha Academy vs. A-Town Down Under

* Also on Main Event, Molly Holly produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Alba Fyre

* Going to WWE Raw, Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Petey Williams produced Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile.

* Adam Pearce produced the Gunther and Jey Uso promo segment.

* Robert Roode produced Penta vs. Pete Dunne.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

* The New Day promo was produced by Shane Helms.

* Michael Hayes produced Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* In a dark match main event, Cody Rhodes beat Carmelo Hayes. This was produced by Jason Jordan.