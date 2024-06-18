– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV Tapings:

* As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made a surprise return to WWE last night on Raw. Fightful Select reports that Rollins was not listed on the internal rundown for Raw. It was listed as a Damian Priest promo segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable.

* TJ Wilson was the producer for Zelina Vega vs. Iyo Sky vs. Kiana James.

* Shawn Daivari produced the promo segment featuring Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Sheamus.

* Petey Williams produced Dragon Lee vs. Carlito.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Drew McIntyre segment on WWE Raw.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL.

* Chris Park also produced Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker. Fightful Select also reports that WWE officials were very happy with the impressive camera shot featuring Breakker and Kaiser that took place after the match, when Breakker spears Kaisder. This camera shot was reportedly planned throughout the day.

* The main event featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Adam Pearce produced Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile for WWE Main Event.

* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Tyler Bate vs. Julius Creed. Fightful notes that internal listings didn’t’ have Pete Dunne accompanying Tyler Bate. However, Brutus Creed was still listed as accompanying Julius Creed.