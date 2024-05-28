– Fightful Select reported the following producers worked on last night’s edition of WWE Raw and Main Event:

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Gunther promo segment that opened the show.

* Shawn Daivari produced Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov.

* Chris Park also produced the Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser segment.

* Petey Williams produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane.

* Michael Hayes was the producer for Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito.

* Jason Jordan produced Otis vs. Bronson Reed.

* The WWE Raw Women’s World Title Cage Match, featuring Liv Morgan defending against Becky Lynch, was produced by TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd).

* Also on Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Pete Dunne vs. Dijak.

* In another WWE Main Event match, Dykstra produced Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

– Fightful also reports that WWE didn’t have an extended plan for Becky Lynch following her loss last night to Liv Morgan. As previously noted, her WWE contract is believed to expire on June 1, and she’s not currently scheduled to appear on any other events until she signs a new WWE contract.

– Fightful Select also notes that Bron Breakker’s speed during last night’s show surprised members of the production team. The production team reportedly had to change angles to hide him on his spear onto Ricochet.

– Lastly, Fightful Select reports that the currently injured Asuka was not backstage last night.