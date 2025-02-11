– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings:

* Michael Hayes produced Jey Uso’s promo segment on WWE Raw. Brian Parise was listed as the writer of Uso’s promo segment.

* Jason Jordna produced the Damage CTRL vs. Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez) match.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in their non-title bout.

* Adam Pearce produced AJ Styles’ promo segment. Fightul notes that Chad Barbash was listed as the writer of the segment.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) and Michael Hayes produced The Viking Raiders vs. American Made.

* Shane Helms and Robert Roode produced the CM Punk promo segment. Fightful reports that Punk’s promo had Alexandra Williams listed as the writer.

* Jason Jordan produced Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul in the main event.

* On WWE Main Event, Adam Pearace produced The LWO vs. A-Town Down Under.

* Also on Main Event, Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.