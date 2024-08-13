wrestling / News

WWE Raw, Main Event, & Speed Producers for This Week

August 13, 2024
Bron Breakker Sami Zayn WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has details on the producers who worked on last night’s WWE Raw, Main Event, and Speed TV tapings:

* Michael hayes produced the segment with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest.
* Hayes also produced Damian Priest vs. Carlito.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Odyssey Jones vs. Vincent Winey.
* Jason Jordan produced Alpha Academy vs. American Made.
* Molly Holly and Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Damage CTRL vs. The Pure Fusion Collective.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced The Miz vs. Bronson Reed.
* Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce produced the rematch between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker.
* Also, on WWE Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
* Lastly on WWE Speed, Kenny Dykstra produced Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne.

