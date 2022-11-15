wrestling / News

WWE Raw Match Changed To US Championship Bout

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins’ match with Finn Balor will now be for the US Championship. WWE announced in a new video that Rollins will now defend his title against Balor in a bout that was previously set to be a non-title match.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* WWE US Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable
* The Miz hosts Miz TV

