wrestling / News
WWE Raw Match Changed To US Championship Bout
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
Seth Rollins’ match with Finn Balor will now be for the US Championship. WWE announced in a new video that Rollins will now defend his title against Balor in a bout that was previously set to be a non-title match.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* WWE US Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable
* The Miz hosts Miz TV
🚨🚨: BREAKING NEWS!!!@ByronSaxton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DlpB9h3sZY
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH