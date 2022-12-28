– The final edition of WWE Raw was a Best of 2022 special that aired Monday night on USA Network. As such, it wasn’t your regular live edition of Raw for this week, and the ratings reflected that. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last Monday’s Best of show edition of Raw.

Monday’s Best of special averaged 1.075 million viewers. That’s down from last week’s 1.705 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Raw averaged a 0.27. That’s down from the 0.43 rating for last week. Here are the hourly numbers for the Best of special, per Showbuzz Daily:

8 PM: 0.34 demo rating (1.331 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.25 demo rating (1.041 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.22 demo rating (852,000 viewers)

WWE Raw ranked No. 8 in cable originals for Monday night. It fell slightly from its No. 6 ranking for last week. WWE Raw will be back to its regular live format next week on January 2, 2023. The show is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.