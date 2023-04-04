wrestling / News
WWE Raw Reportedly Saw More Rewrites Than Normal
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw was reportedly subject to more rewrites than typical. PWInsider reports that Monday night’s show saw “a lot more” rewriting that has been the case as of late.
Last-minute rewrites were a common thing for Raw before Triple H took control, but those were reportedly done far less once he ascended to the position of head of creative. Tonight’s Raw did not have anything officially announced beyond Triple H opening the show until the show began.
