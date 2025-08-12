WWE RAW Last Week Drew 3 Million Global Views on Netflix

WWE RAW on August 4th drew 3 million global views on Netflix with 6.1 million hours viewed, up from the July 28th episode which hit 2.7 million global views and 5.5 million hours viewed, reports Tudum.

RAW finished the week at #5 on Netflix’s Top 10 Shows ranking.

The episode featured the fallout from WWE Summerslam with a main event of Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight. The video of Rollins vs. LA Knight is currently sitting at over 1.1 million views on YouTube as well.