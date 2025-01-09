WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere Edited for VOD

– PWInsider has a report on some edits that were discovered for last Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut since the initial premiere. The archived version of Monday’s show now states that the episode has been “edited from a live broadcast.”

The show has now censored The Rock’s curse words, both in the audio and the closed captioning. Also, the original, unedited broadcast version was available via Video On Demand until was replaced earlier today (Jan. 9) with the edited version.