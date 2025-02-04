Last Week’s WWE Raw Down Slightly In Netflix Viewership

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a minor slip in its audience compared to the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week February 2nd, and the January 27th episode of Raw scored 2.9 million viewers throughout the week based on 6.6 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 3.3% from the January 20th episode’s 3.0 million views. The show ranked in the top 10 in five countries: Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Raw was ranked #9 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind The Night Agent Season 2 in its second week (15.2 million views), the first week of The Recruit season two (5.9 million), American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson in its first week (5.5 million), The Night Agent season one (5.0 million), Ms. Rachel season one in its first week (4.0 million), American Primeval in week four (3.7 million), XO, Kitty season two in its third week (3.7 million), and the return of The Recruit season one to the top 10 (3.1 million).

Over three weeks, Raw is averaging 3.875 million views per week for new episodes.