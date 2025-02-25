Last Week’s WWE Raw Holds Steady In Viewers On Netflix

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw stayed even in viewership on Netflix from the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending February 23th, and the February 17th episode of Raw scored 2.8 million viewers throughout the week based on 5.5 million total hours viewed.

That number is directly even with the February 3rd episode’s 2.8 million views, meaning it is tied for the lowest-viewed Raw so far on Netflix. The show ranked in the top 10 in eight countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Raw was ranked #10 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the first week of American Murder: Gabby Petito (31.3 million views), limited series Zero Day in its first week (19.1 million views), The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist’s first week (5.5 million), the second week of Love Is Blind season eight (5.0 million), Cobra Kai season six in week nine (3.6 million), the first week of Gabby’s Dollhouse season 11 (3.3 million), The Night Agent Season 2 in its fifth week (2.9 million), Court of Gold’s first week (2.8 million), and the third week of limited series Apple Cider Vinegar (2.8 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.457 million views per week for new episodes.