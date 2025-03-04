Last Week’s WWE Raw Dips In Viewers To Netflix Low

The go-home episode of WWE Raw for Elimination Chamber took a dip in viewership on Netflix from the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending March 2nd, and the February 24th episode of Raw scored 2.6 million viewers throughout the week based on 5.5 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 7.1% from the February 17th episode’s 2.8 million views, making it the lowest-viewed Raw so far on Netflix. The show ranked in the top 10 in seven countries: Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Panama, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Egypt.

Raw was ranked #8 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the second week of limited series Zero Day (17.9 million views), American Murder: Gabby Petito’s second week (11.3 million views), the first week of Running Point season one (9.3 million), the first week of limited series Toxic Town (4.8 million), The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist’s second week (3.8 million), the third week of Love Is Blind season eight (3.2 million), and the The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2.6 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.35 million views per week for new episodes.