Last Week’s WWE Raw Hits Three-Week High In Netflix Viewership

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw was up in viewers on Netflix, hitting its highest point in three weeks. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending February 9th, and the February 3rd episode of Raw scored 3.1 million viewers throughout the week based on 6.1 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 6.9% from the January 27th episode’s 2.9 million views. It’s the highest since the second episode on the service, the January 13th episode, had 3.7 million. The show ranked in the top 10 in seven countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Raw was ranked #7 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind The Night Agent Season 2 in its third week (7.5 million views), the second week of The Recruit season two (6.1 million), American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson in its second week (4.5 million), the first week of Sweet Magnolias season one (4.4 million), the first week of limited series Apple Cider Vinegar (3.8 million), and The Recruit season one in its eighth week (3.3 million).

Over three weeks, Raw is averaging 3.720 million views per week for new episodes.