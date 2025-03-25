Last Week’s WWE Raw Up from Week Before On Netflix

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a minor bump in viewership on Netflix to the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending March 23rd, and the March 17rd episode of Raw brought in 3.1 million views throughout the week based on 5.8 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 3.3% from the March 10th episode’s 3.0 million views. It tied with the number for the March 3rd episode. The show ranked in the top 10 in 23 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, El Salvador, United States, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Malta, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Australia.

Raw was ranked #4 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the second week of limited series Adolescence (42.0 million views), Residence season one’s first week (6.4 million), and the fourth week of Running Point season one (3.5 million views).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.273 million views per week for new episodes. It has carried between 2.6 million and 3.1 million viewers each week since January 20th.