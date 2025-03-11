Last Week’s WWE Raw Hits Four-Week Viewership High After Elimination Chamber

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw jumped in viewers following Elimination Chamber to a four-week high. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending March 9nd, and the March 3rd episode of Raw scored 3.1 million viewers throughout the week based on 6.3 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 19.2% from the February 24th episode’s 2.6 million views. It’s the highest-viewed episode of the show in Netflix since the February 3rd episode also did 3.1 million. The show ranked in the top 10 in 15 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, El Salvador, the United States, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Raw was ranked #7 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the second week of Running Point season one (12.2 million views), the third week of limited series Zero Day (7.5 million views), the second week of limited series Toxic Town (4.7 million), the first week of Halo season one on the service (4.2 million), American Murder: Gabby Petito’s third week (4.2 million views), and Beauty In Black season one’s fifth week (3.8 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.32 million views per week for new episodes.