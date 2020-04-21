wrestling / News
WWE RAW Once Again Sets New All-Time Low In Viewership For Non-Holiday Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.842 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holiday episode in RAW history.
The all-time lows for RAW remain the December 23rd, 2019 episode which drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24th, 2018 episode which drew 1.775 million viewers.
Hour one drew 1.940 million viewers and a .59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #1 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.866 million viewers and a .56 rating (good for #2 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.720 million viewers and a .54 rating (good for #4 on cable for the night).
Special Report with Bret Baier finished #1 for the night in viewership with 5.017 million viewers and #5 in the key 18-49 demo rating with a .52. Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta with a .55 finished at #3.
