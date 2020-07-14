WWE RAW Sets New Record Low Viewership

Showbuzz Daily reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW drew the lowest total viewership in the history of the show with 1.561 million viewers. The previous record low was 1.686 million viewers for the May 4th episode. The show did a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down slightly from last week’s .49.

Hour one drew 1.580 million viewers and a 0.49 rating, good for #3 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.599 million viewers and a 0.49 rating (#5 for the night). Hour three had 1.504 million viewers and a 0.48 rating (#6 for the night).

The #1 show of the night for cable was TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which drew a .88 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in total viewership with 3.996 million viewers.