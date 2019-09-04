wrestling / News
WWE RAW Nominated For People’s Choice Award
The People’s Choice Awards have revealed the list of nominees for this year’s awards and WWE Monday Night RAW has been nominated for “The Show of 2019.” The other nominees for that award include Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us and Riverdale.
Meanwhiel, The Rock’s new film Hobbs and Shaw is up for “Best Action Movie of 2019” against Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Shazam, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
The Rock himself is nominated for “Male Movie Star of 2019” against Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame), Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 3), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame), Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Will Smith (Aladdin).
The 2019 People’s Choice Awards will air on E! November 10.
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy
- Mick Foley Likes Bray Wyatt Using the Mandible Claw, How The Undertaker Helped Him Cement the Move
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin and CM Punk’s WWE ’13 Interview, If a Match Was Ever Discussed
- The OC On Not Travelling With AJ Styles When They Were Frustrated in WWE, Styles Says This Contract Is His Last