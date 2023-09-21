WWE RAW and NXT Reportedly Set To Leave USA Network

As noted earlier today, WWE Smackdown is set to leave FOX and will begin airing on USA Network in October 2024. The wording in the press release caused some to question the status of RAW and NXT on USA, as it noted they will air through September 2024. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that RAW and NXT will be leaving the USA Network next year and are currently being shopped around.

It was noted that the market for RAW is “extremely active” with networks, streaming services and “unexpected players” showing interest.