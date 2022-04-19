WWE Raw Off-Air Notes, Dark Main Event Match

– PWInsider has a report with some more details on what happened after last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Buffalo, New York went off the air. According to the live report, after the USA Network broadcast ended, Cody Rhodes returned to the ring and Seth Rollins “slid out” and escaped.

The dark main event featured The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) beating Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The previously advertised matchups by the KeyBank Center did not take place.

Those advertised matchups included RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy and Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair.