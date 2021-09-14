WWE Raw Off-Air Notes: No Dark Main Event, Big E Celebrates With Fans

– In the main event for last night’s WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship. However, the victory was short-lived, as Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and beat Lashley to win the title. PWInsider reports that after the WWE Raw broadcast went off the air, Big E continued to celebrate with fans at ringside, giving them high-fives and taking selfie photos with them.

Per the report, there was no off-air dark main event mach. The TD Garden website did locally advertise a matchup that was slated to feature Damian Priest, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. However, it did not take place.