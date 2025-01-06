wrestling / News
WWE News: Details On What Will Open Tonight’s RAW, Rehearsals Continuing Today
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will open with a promo from Triple H in the ring. The WWE CCO will talk about the story of the company until now, as it enters a new era. It will start with the cold open, which is now available, before shifting to Triple H in the ring to hype up the crowd.
Tonight’s RAW happens at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. WWE spent all last night doing rehearsals and are at the venue now for more.
