wrestling / News

WWE News: Details On What Will Open Tonight’s RAW, Rehearsals Continuing Today

January 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Netflix Triple H WWE Logo Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will open with a promo from Triple H in the ring. The WWE CCO will talk about the story of the company until now, as it enters a new era. It will start with the cold open, which is now available, before shifting to Triple H in the ring to hype up the crowd.

Tonight’s RAW happens at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. WWE spent all last night doing rehearsals and are at the venue now for more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading