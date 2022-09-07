WWE Raw Numbers Drop for Labor Day Episode, Still Ranks No. 2 Behind College Football

– Showbuzz Daily has the Monday television numbers for the post-WWE Clash at the Castle, Labor Day edition of Monday Night Raw. Overall, numbers were down from last week’s show, and it stayed over two million viewers.

Last night’s edition of Raw averaged 2.054 million viewers. That’s based on 2.088 million viewers for Hour 1, 2.120 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.954 million viewers for Hour 3. The average audience fell from last last week’s show, which drew 2.107 million ivewers.

WWE Raw averaged a 0.58 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo. That dropped slight from the 0.59 average rating in the key demo for last week.

Raw took the No. 2, 3, and 4 slots in the rankings for cable originals on Monday. The NCAA College Football game featuring Clemson vs. Georgia Tech topped the ratings and viewership for Monday with a 1.36 rating 4.859 million viewers.