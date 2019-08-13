wrestling / News
WWE Raw Posts Big Viewership Gain Following SummerSlam
– ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of WWE Raw scored 2,729,000 viewers, up 256,000 viewers from last week. It’s the highest non-Raw Reunion viewership number since the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of the show.
This week’s episode posted a 0.91 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also the highest non-Raw Reunion rating since the post-WrestleMania 35 episode.
Hourly Breakdown
Hour 1: 2.772 million viewers, 0.93 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 2: 2.820 million viewers, 0.95 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 3: 2.595 million viewers, 0.87 rating in 18-49 demographic
