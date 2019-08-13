WWE Raw Posts Big Viewership Gain Following SummerSlam

– ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of WWE Raw scored 2,729,000 viewers, up 256,000 viewers from last week. It’s the highest non-Raw Reunion viewership number since the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of the show.

This week’s episode posted a 0.91 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also the highest non-Raw Reunion rating since the post-WrestleMania 35 episode.

Hourly Breakdown

Hour 1: 2.772 million viewers, 0.93 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.820 million viewers, 0.95 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.595 million viewers, 0.87 rating in 18-49 demographic

