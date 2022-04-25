WWE Raw Preempted in Canada on Sportsnet 360 For Next Three Weeks

The next three weeks of WWE Raw are not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada. According to the network the April 25th, May 2nd, and May 9th episodes will not be on Sportsnet 360 due to programming conflicts. Instead, fans can watch on OLN Canada or, if Sportsnet subscribers, stream Raw free at Watch.Sportsnet.ca.

Raw will be back on Sportsnet 360 in mid-May.

Sportsnet’s full announcement reads: