WWE Raw Preempted in Canada on Sportsnet 360 For Next Three Weeks
The next three weeks of WWE Raw are not going to be available on Sportsnet 360 in Canada. According to the network the April 25th, May 2nd, and May 9th episodes will not be on Sportsnet 360 due to programming conflicts. Instead, fans can watch on OLN Canada or, if Sportsnet subscribers, stream Raw free at Watch.Sportsnet.ca.
Raw will be back on Sportsnet 360 in mid-May.
Sportsnet’s full announcement reads:
How to watch Monday Night Raw on April 25, May 2 & May 9
Weeks may have passed since WrestleMania 38, but the animosity hasn’t simmered — and the Backlash has only just begun.
Cody Rhodes, fresh off his shocking return to the WWE at WrestleMania, is set to go head-to-head with Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated rematch at the May 8 pay-per-view event and every time the pair’s paths cross, tensions escalate.
Will that trend continue on Monday Night Raw over the next three weeks?
Find out as it happens on Sportsnet — just, in a different place than you normally would.
On April 25, May 2 and May 9, Monday Night Raw will not be available on Sportsnet 360 due to programming conflicts. Fans looking to watch on television can still do so on OLN Canada. Sportsnet subscribers can also stream for FREE at Watch.Sportsnet.ca.
Raw will return to its usual home on Sportsnet 360 in mid-May.
