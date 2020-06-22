wrestling / News
WWE News: Six Things to Know Before Tonight’s Raw, Full 2009 Edge vs. John Morrison Match
June 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Now has posted their latest Raw preview, looking at six things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see the video below:
– WWE also posted the full Edge vs. John Morrison match from the June 19th, 2009 episode of SmackDown:
