WWE Raw Preview: MITB Participants, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, More

WWE Raw will be live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky tonight as the company builds towards Money in the Bank on May 19.

No matches have been announced for but there will be a special “A Moment of Bliss” where Alexa Bliss will name the Money In the Bank Ladder Match participants.

WWE has the following headlines and talking points for tonight’s Raw:

* A WWE Money in the Bank edition of “A Moment of Bliss”

* A Phenomenal foe for The Beastslayer

* Call him Robert Roode

* Cesaro and Samoa Joe become Raw Superstars

* The Man down (but not out)

* The “Firefly Fun House” is open

411Mania will provide live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET.