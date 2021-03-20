WWE Raw Preview Teases Fallout From Fastlane

– WWE.com has released a new preview for next week’s episode of Raw, teasing the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane 2021 pay-per-view event. You can read the full preview for next Monday’s Raw below:

What will be the fallout from WWE Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane is the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania, and there is bound to be some major fallout for the Superstars of Raw this Monday.

After it was announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Sheamus has a bigger chip on his shoulder than ever before to prove he belongs in that spotlight. The score between these two former best friends will be settled at WWE Fastlane, but there is no telling what will happen when Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton finally meet face-to-face in the ring this Sunday.

Who will emerge victorious in what promises to be a highly physical bout between McIntyre and Sheamus? What strange events will unfold when Bliss and Orton go one-on-one?

Don’t miss the fallout from WWE Fastlane this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network