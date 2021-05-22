WWE Raw Preview Teases Fallout From Kofi Kingston Beating Bobby Lashley

– WWE has released a new preview for next week’s edition of Raw. The new preview teases the fallout from Drew McIntyre helping Kofi Kingston pick up a win over Bobby Lashley in a non-title match on last Monday’s show, which was part of Lashley’s Open Challenge. You can view that preview clip and a description below:

What will be the All Mighty’s reaction after Drew McIntyre used MVP’s cane to help Kofi Kingston win WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s non-title Open Challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw.

As noted, a Women’s Tag Team title match with new champions Natalya and Tamina defending their titles against former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler is also scheduled for Monday’s WWE Raw.