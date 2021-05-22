wrestling / News
WWE Raw Preview Teases Fallout From Kofi Kingston Beating Bobby Lashley
May 22, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview for next week’s edition of Raw. The new preview teases the fallout from Drew McIntyre helping Kofi Kingston pick up a win over Bobby Lashley in a non-title match on last Monday’s show, which was part of Lashley’s Open Challenge. You can view that preview clip and a description below:
What will be the All Mighty’s reaction after Drew McIntyre used MVP’s cane to help Kofi Kingston win WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s non-title Open Challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw.
As noted, a Women’s Tag Team title match with new champions Natalya and Tamina defending their titles against former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler is also scheduled for Monday’s WWE Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Alexander Wolfe On His WWE Release, What Company Told Him, His Role In Imperium
- Roman Reigns, Triple H and Others React To WWE Resuming Live Touring
- WWE Artist Calls Velveteen Dream The ‘Most Unprofessional Person’ In Wrestling
- More On WWE Shutting Down Talent Management Group, Talent Not Being Updated On Third Party Deals