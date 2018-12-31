Quantcast

 

WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, 205 Live Stars on Their New Year’s Resolutions

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw

– WWE has released this week’s WWE Now preview of Raw, with Ryan Pappolla looking at five things to know before the episode. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted the following video of 205 Live stars Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa, Noam Dare, TJP and more giving their New Year’s resolutions for 2019:

