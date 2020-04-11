wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Home to Champions Preview, Playlist Features Brothers Who Won Tag Titles, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights for 4.10.20
April 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview video for next week’s Raw, hyping that the show is home to champions. That promo clip is viewable below:
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video this week showcasing brothers who won the tag team titles. That video is available in the player below:
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below.
