WWE Raw Producers for This Week’s Show
– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and the Main Event TV tapings:
* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson) produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) was the producer for Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Kayden & Katana vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.
* Kenny Dysktra was the producer for The Miz vs. JD McDonagh
* Jason Jordan was the producer for Otis vs. Ivar.
* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Street Fight.
* Fightful’s reported noted that the CM Punk segments have not had any producers listed on them yet since they haven’t had any physical elements in them.
And for WWE Main Event:
* Robert Roode produced Javier Bernal vs. Bronson Reed.
* Adam Pearce produced Duke Hudson vs. Myles Borne.
Last Monday’s WWE Raw was held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
