– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and the Main Event TV tapings:

* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson) produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) was the producer for Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Kayden & Katana vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

* Kenny Dysktra was the producer for The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Otis vs. Ivar.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Street Fight.

* Fightful’s reported noted that the CM Punk segments have not had any producers listed on them yet since they haven’t had any physical elements in them.

And for WWE Main Event:

* Robert Roode produced Javier Bernal vs. Bronson Reed.

* Adam Pearce produced Duke Hudson vs. Myles Borne.

Last Monday’s WWE Raw was held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.